On January 24, Jim Bromeland, retired professor of political science from Winona State University, gave an insightful presentation via Zoom to the Winona Learning Club with detailed information about the upcoming elections and the future of democracy in this country. Jim cited several specific Senate races of significance. He spoke of differing attitudes held about vaccinations and masking and anything about race that will affect the election. He explained how redistricting can and will affect the outcome in several states. Another factor involves voter suppression and the laws passed to make it more difficult for people to vote. He said it will take a huge amount of time and resources to overcome these obstacles. He closed by explaining the reasons for his great concern about the future of democracy in the United States.
Latest News
- Cotter extends mask rule, schools relieved by downward trend
- Where to find free N95, KN95 masks near Winona
- Winona seeks input on draft arts & culture plan
- Extension webinar on corn tar spot
- Winona area Christmas Bird Count results
- Kiwanis Club hosts fish fry fundraiser Feb. 11
- Cotter names Winterfest Court
- Students compete in C-FC Spelling Bee
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian seriously hurt in East Broadway crash
- In WPD case, Rushford man charged with sex abuse
- Short chase on Hwy. 61 ends in arrest
- WPD officer cited in accident
- WPD: Crash victim recovering, charges possible
- Study: $23M+ police-fire station at ERC
- Police Blotter
- Driver charged in crash that seriously hurt two
- Police Blotter
- Pedestrian airlifted after being struck on Broadway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.