On January 24, Jim Bromeland, retired professor of political science from Winona State University, gave an insightful presentation via Zoom to the Winona Learning Club with detailed information about the upcoming elections and the future of democracy in this country. Jim cited several specific Senate races of significance. He spoke of differing attitudes held about vaccinations and masking and anything about race that will affect the election. He explained how redistricting can and will affect the outcome in several states. Another factor involves voter suppression and the laws passed to make it more difficult for people to vote. He said it will take a huge amount of time and resources to overcome these obstacles.  He closed by explaining the reasons for his great concern about the future of democracy in the United States.