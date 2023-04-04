On Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at the Winona County History Center (Wanek Room), Sheriff Deputy Adam Carlson will discuss the talents and role of his highly trained, canine partner, drug-sniffing dog, Doc. 

On Monday, April 24, at 1 p.m. at the Winona County History Center (Briarcombe Room), Carol Jefferson will present, "Easton and Jeffrey Families, Multi-Racial Leaders in the Black Rights Movement from the American Revolution into the 1900s." Activist members of the Easton and Jeffrey families settled in Winona County in the 1850s.