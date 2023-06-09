On Tuesday, June 13, at 1 p.m., the Winona Learning Club looks forward to the visually rich presentation at the Winona County History Center by Rep. Gene Pelowski on the renovation of the Minnesota State Capitol that took place from 2013 to 2017. All are welcome whether or not they are members of the Learning Club.
It was the first major renovation since the building first opened. When work began, the project was estimated to cost $241 million, funded via a series of appropriations made by the Minnesota legislature. It ended up costing $310 million. Based on the before-and-after photos the Learning Club members saw in an earlier presentation, every cent was worth it. Come and see for yourself.
On Tuesday, June 20, at 1 p.m., the Learning Club will be treated to a talk at the Winona County History Center by Jack Hedin on “What It’s Been Like to Be an Organic Farmer in Southeast Minnesota.”
Jack Hedin is the owner and operator of Featherstone Farm, a 250-acre, certified organic vegetable farm in rural Rushford. Featherstone Farm has supplied stores, wholesalers, and community-supported agriculture (CSA) members from Rochester, Minn., to La Crosse, Wis., from Minneapolis to Chicago, for the past 30 years. Jack will present on the past, present, and future of this particular small farm business and why this kind of agriculture is so exceptionally rare in the upper Midwest.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, in LeCanne Park (on Highway 61) the Learning Club invites members and friends to what has been our annual picnic. Sloppy Joes and buns, lemonade, and coffee will be provided along with cups, plates, and eating utensils. Members are invited to bring salads and/or desserts, but the most important thing to bring is themselves.
