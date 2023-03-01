On Monday, March 6, at 10 a.m., Nancy Brown, president and CEO of the Winona Community Foundation, will provide a brief overview of the Foundation, in which she will focus on the hows and whys of charitable giving and its collective impact on our community.
On Monday, March 20, at 10 a.m., Terri Karsten will provide a photographic presentation of her recent trip to Morocco in northwestern Africa.
All are invited and welcome to attend.
Both programs will be in the Briarcombe Room at the Winona County History Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.