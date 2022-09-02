Monday, September 12, 1 p.m.
Rep. Gene Pelowski will present a talk entitled, “Romanesque and Gothic Architecture,” in the Wanek Room at the Winona County History Center. The talk will emphasize the characteristics of each and will include medieval and modern examples, using music, literature, art, video clips, and architectural examples. The presentation is based on the classic study of the Middle Ages by Henry Adams, “Mont Saint Michel and Chartres.” It includes an update on the status of the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Tuesday, September 27, 1 p.m.
Elmer Mattila will discuss and perform, “How One Person Can Play Music That Sounds Like an Ensemble,” in the Briarcombe Room at the Winona County History Center. He will introduce his electronic MIDI saxophone with 100 sounds and will talk about MIDI and creating music with a computer. He will play a few short songs to demonstrate playing along with computer software, Band-in-a-Box. Elmer will show how he uses three music programs to record multiple tracks to make the sound of a band, from beginning to end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.