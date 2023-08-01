From 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, the Learning Club will host its annual open house and membership renewal meeting in the Wanek Rook of the Winona County History Center.
Food and beverages will be provided. David Jones will return to provide a presentation about the origins of the United States Flag. All are welcome.
At 10 a.m. on Monday, August 21, Dr. Joseph Hughes will present a program about the beginnings of the Polish community in Winona and what led to the construction of the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus. This will be in the Briarcombe Room of the Winona County History Center. All are invited to attend.
