On Wednesday, February 8, at 10 a.m., Dr. Jana Craft, Winona State University (WSU) department of business, and Dr. Amy Poehler, WSU department of nursing, will give the presentation, “The Business of Health Care,” to the Winona Learning Club in the Briarcombe Room of the Winona County History Center. The public is warmly invited to attend.
On Monday, February 20, at 10 a.m., Bob Bambenek, the Winona County Recorder, will present information about real estate sales that took place in the County in 2022. He will be joined by Winona real estate agent and Edina Realty Office Manager Emily Barkeim and WNB Financial Mortgage Lender Latonia Schmitt, who will provide information and answer questions about buying or selling a home. 2022 was a year of high demand, record prices and lots of competition for homes and land. Often few properties were for sale.
For those of you who are not familiar with the Learning Club, it is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the continuing education of retired people. It capitalizes on the strengths and characteristics of older learners, offering programs selected, attended, and often taught by the membership. The Learning Club is a great way to meet interesting people. Presentations are held during the day (generally at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.) at the Winona History Center or via Zoom.
There is a $20 per year membership fee that renews each August. We invite you to go and check out these programs to see if you might be interested in becoming a Learning Club member this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.