Steven Schild, a St. Mary’s University emeritus professor, gave the Winona Learning Club a fascinating presentation on November 8 entitled “Photographs of Railroad Car Art.”
The art he captured in the photographs he has taken over several years in local railroad landings featured art done by different artists in different styles. Some of the images were political statements, some were philosophical musings, and others were impressive artistic expressions using the train-car surfaces like painters use canvas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.