Sara Holger, the Lead Interpretive Naturalist at Whitewater State Park, will give a presentation to the Winona Learning Cub at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 8, at the Winona County History Center. Sara will explain the healing power of nature and how being outdoors can enhance your physical, mental and spiritual well-being. She will explain the science behind what happens in our bodies when we spend time outdoors and will describe some simple forest therapy activities you can do at home or in a nearby park.
