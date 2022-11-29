On Monday, December 5, at 1 p.m., Rep. Gene Pelowski will give a multimedia presentation on "The Discovery of the Tomb of Tutankhamun" in the Wanek Room of Winona County History Center (WCHC). Pelowski taught history at Winona Senior High School for over 37 years. He has also served as Winona's State Representative in the Minnesota House of Representatives since 1986.
On Monday, December 19, at 1 p.m., Emilio DeGrazia will present “The Writing Life" in the Briarcombe Room of the Winona County History Center. In it, he will discuss the situation of the writer as he sees it, as we move from what he calls the Age of the Book to the Digital Age. Along the way, he will look at some of the strengths — and weaknesses — of writing as a way of interpreting experience, and he will suggest what some of the important features of the writing life are. DeGrazia is Winona State University professor emeritus in English and is a published author of fiction, creative prose, and poetry.
