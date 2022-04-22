Garrick Holey from Willet-Hauser Architectural Glass in Winona treated the Winona Learning Club on April 11 to a beautiful presentation about the history of the company, but even more so to the stages of the designing and the producing of the original stained glass windows it creates and installs in all 50 states and ships to 17 other countries as well. Out of its 33,000 square foot plant in Winona, 98 skilled team members work on over 350 projects a year.
Garrick then took the Learning Club members on a virtual tour through the studio in which they saw projects being laid out and produced, as well as the vast glass inventory used for restoration and new window work.
The company began in 1898 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Its former major competitors, Tiffany and Lafarge, are no longer in business. It produced stained glass windows in Winona as far back as the 1930s. Since 2014, it has tripled in size and has consolidated all of its production in Winona.
