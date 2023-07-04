At 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, learn about “Women of the Civil War” at the Winona County History Center. Rachel Fabian, vice president of the Hiawatha Civil War Roundtable, will describe how common women engaged actively in the Civil War. Kady Brownell and Frances Cialin fought in the war as soldiers. Dorothea Dix and Phoebe Pember Levi served as nurses. The Grimke Sisters were influential activists. Writers such as Francis Ellen Watkins Harper, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Elizabeth Keckley powerfully influenced attitudes.
At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the Winona County History Center find out from Representative Gene Pelowski “How the $17 billion surplus was spent” in the recent Minnesota Legislative Session, including Local Government Aid for Winona, Goodview, Rollingstone, Lewiston, as well as school funding increases and funds for Winona’s Home and Community Options and the Occupational and Rehabilitation Center.
