On Friday November 26, 2021, also known as Black Friday, the American Legion Riders of Winona Legion Post 9 will be collecting Toys for Kids at the Legion parking lot, located at 302 East Sarnia Street in Winona.
Members of the Riders will assist you in unloading your donation into our sleigh. We will be accepting unwrapped new or gently used toys for this event.
The hours are from 7 a.m. until noon; we will be setup in front of the building, so come help us help the less fortunate kids in the Winona area.
