The 2023 Poppy poster contest sponsored by the Lewiston American Legion Auxiliary had 42 entries from the 857 school district, including Lewiston Elementary, St. John's, and Silo in fourth through sixth grades. Posters were judged using criteria of poster appeal, artistic ability, and neatness by the Auxiliary members. Thank you for all who participated.
The winners for Class II (fourth and fifth grades) were Jessica Anderson in first place, Joscalyn Schwantz in second place, and Lily Mierau, Miranda Brouwer, Genevieve Lubinski, and Easton Meyer as honorable mentions.
The winners for Class III (sixth grade) were Jonah Matzke in first place, Rinlee Bergan in second place, and Gracelynn Luehmann, Maddie Horvat, and Sophie Weishalla as honorable mentions.
