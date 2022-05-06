Lewiston-Altura School Superintendent Gwen Carman invites all district residents, business owners, parents, and staff to attend an important meeting on May 26. This meeting is a follow-up from the January written surveys and is another important step in long-range planning for the school district.
“As we approach the ending of another school year, I am grateful for the dedication of our School Board, principals, teachers and staff who continue to work tirelessly for the success of our students,” Carman said. “I also thank all who participated and completed our strategic planning survey. The feedback received is invaluable in assisting our School Board in making decisions on how to best serve our students and community. Now, we want to share the survey results, provide updates about our district and receive additional input on essential questions to guide further decision making.”
The community engagement meeting on May 26 will be held at the Lewiston Community Center from 5:30-7:30p.m.
Free childcare and a meal will be provided. RSVPs are requested to Amanda Koelln by phone, 507-522-3230, or email, akoelln@lewalt.k12.mn.us, to enable planning for food and printed materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.