On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The meeting will feature ISD 857 Superintendent of Schools Gwen Carman. The meeting will be held at the Recreation Cafe, 20 Main Street in Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 12 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase before and during the meeting.
This past summer, the School Board for District 857, the Lewiston-Altura Public School District, approved a resolution to hold a referendum vote on November 7. The ballot will have three questions: to increase the current operating levy for general operational funds, and two bond referendum questions to fund renovations at the elementary and high school. Superintendent of Schools Gwen Carman will appear before the LACC to present information about the district's vision and goals and how the decision to hold the referendum evolved. She will explain the specifics of the plans that are part of three questions. The tax impact of each question for property owners will also be shared. A question-and-answer period will follow.
The Lewiston-Altura Public School District is located entirely within Winona County, covers 163 square miles and serves the residents of Lewiston and Altura. Its boundaries are also closely adjacent to the cities of Rollingstone, Stockton, Utica, Plainview, Elba, and Rushford. The district services residents and students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from one elementary and one secondary facility. Student enrollment is approximately 650 pre-K-12 students, 60 teachers and 100 employees.
The Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business and community enhancement group representing businesses and civic-minded individuals throughout the Lewiston, Altura, and Utica area. Through a monthly membership meeting, the LACC furthers its mission of promoting growth, goodwill, and the general welfare of the area. The LACC offers local business leaders an opportunity to learn about various business enhancement programs. They also assist with the Fools Five Road Race in early April and the Annual Lewiston Heartland Days Celebration in the end of June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.