Two Lewiston-Altura High School athletes nabbed top 10 finishes at last week’s state track and field championship. Senior Anna Hennessy finished sixth in the triple jump, with a distance of 35 feet 2.50 inches. Senior Tanner Mundt earned eighth place in the long jump, clearing 20 feet 8.50 inches.
