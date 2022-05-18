The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 of Lewiston sponsored a Poppy Poster Contest for all students grades 4-6 in District 857. Seventy students entered, and the members of the local Auxiliary selected the winners shown in the pictures. Thank you all for participating. The Auxiliary volunteers will distribute the familiar red, handcrafted poppies to honor America’s veterans at local Lewiston businesses on Friday, May 20.
Please support our veterans — wear a poppy.
For sixth grade, Theodore Kuckhahn won first place and Jackson Zittel won second. For fourth and fifth grade, Gracelynn Lehmann won first place, Johanna Luehmann won second, and Ava Mask won third. Honorable mentions included Samuel Grey, Jonah Matzke, Avery Strange, Audrey Mueller, Rinlee Bergan, Nora McDonald, and Mariska Marxen.
