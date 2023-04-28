Thanks to the Lewiston Economic Development Authority (EDA), the city of Lewiston will soon look refreshed with new city banners.
The Lewiston EDA is pleased to announce that MiEnergy and Dairyland Power Cooperative provided $2000 in the form of a grant to the Lewiston Public Works Department for new decorative city banners to place throughout the city for beautification purposes.
“Hopefully, it will be the first of many small grants the city is awarded to make this city inviting and ready for summer. The EDA's mission is to support existing businesses in the city of Lewiston and to bring new businesses to increase the economic strength of our city. The citizens of Lewiston have expressed their desire to have renovation and beautification on Main Street and throughout town for many years. We hope that this helps in a small, yet big way,” said Jon Nienow, EDA chair.
