Thanks to the Lewiston Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the Lewiston Public Works Department, the city of Lewiston was awarded the Winona Community Foundation Community Grant. This grant funded a new swing frame and new swings for multiple parks in the city.
The Lewiston EDA is pleased to announce that the city received a grant in the amount of $6,872.50 from the Winona Community Foundation. A new frame and swings are now at Fischer City View Park. South Park and North Park now have new swings too. The city also was able to install a new ADA compliant swing at Cedar Park.
“The City of Lewiston thanks the Winona Community Foundation for funding this project. Small projects of any kind have a big impact on our community. These new swings should bring joy to those who use our parks for years to come.” said Erik Fredberg, Lewiston public works director.
“The Lewiston EDA will continue to pursue more small grants for the city. Part of the EDA's mission is to provide safe and effective tools for our community in order to support, welcome new businesses and residents to the city, and to increase the economic strength of our city. We believe that the citizens of Lewiston will be pleased with the new sleek and safe swing sets at our area parks" said Jon Nienow, EDA chair.
