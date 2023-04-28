Thanks to the Lewiston Economic Development Authority (EDA), two hydration stations will be installed at St. John’s Lutheran School and at City Hall.
The Lewiston EDA is pleased to announce that two grants were awarded in the amount of $2,400 each from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) last month.
These hydration stations will provide for cleaner drinking water and accessibility for cleaner drinking water both at the school and for all community members utilizing the city hall facility. This will also result in the reduction of single-use plastics at the community center and St. John’s Lutheran School.
“The Lewiston EDA will continue to pursue more small grants for the city and assist other small businesses in town with receiving them too. The EDA's mission is to support existing businesses in the city of Lewiston and to bring new businesses to increase the economic strength of our city. We believe that the citizens of Lewiston will be pleased with a cleaner drinking option both at the community center and the school,” said Jon Nienow, EDA chair.
