The Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC), at its September monthly meeting, will feature the two candidates on our ballot for auditor-treasurer of Winona County.
The current Winona County auditor-treasurer has decided not to run again. The two individuals that made it through the primary in August are current Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Chelsi (Nahrgang) Wilbright and John A. Eger. Their appearance will be an open-format discussion about their desire to run for auditor-treasurer, their thoughts on the responsibilities and requirements for the position, and how it affects the citizens of Lewiston/Winona County. The position of auditor-treasurer is charged with overseeing local elections, collecting taxes, stewarding county finances, and running the county’s license center.
This month’s meeting of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce will be held on Wednesday, September 21, at the Heartland Country Club, 19917 Highway 14, Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. The meeting and program will start at 12 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.