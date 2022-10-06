On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at its regularly scheduled meeting, the Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) will host candidates running for the three open Lewiston-Altura School Board positions. The meeting will be held at the Heartland Country Club, 19917 Highway 14 in Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 12 p.m. Lunch is available to purchase, either before or during the meeting.
Lewiston-Altura Public Schools elects seven School Board members, with four-year terms, to lead the district. Three seats are up this cycle, four seats will be up in 2024. The School Board is a policymaking body whose decisions are carried out by school administrators. The School Board functions as a whole, and its authority lies within the will of its majority. No board member has power to act independently.
“The membership of the chamber specifically asked if we could get the School Board candidates to a meeting,” said Craig Porter, co-coordinator of the LACC. “Three seats represent almost half the School Board seats, and this election outcome will have a significant effect on school policy.”
With six candidates being invited to appear, the chamber has enlisted the assistance of the League of Women Voters (LWV) to help in moderating the forum. The LWV is experienced in providing such services. They host thousands of such events nationwide, as well as distributing educational materials about state and local elections.
The Lewiston Chamber leadership encourages all local business owners, leaders, and interested individuals to attend the forum and bring questions with them. The format involves attendees writing down their questions. Questions will be gathered up before and during the meeting and provided to the moderator to present the question(s) to the candidates to answer individually.
