On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The meeting will feature Joel Hennessey, executive director of the Crossings Center and owner of Flags & Poles International LLC. The meeting will be held at the Recreation Cafe, 20 Main Street, in Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 12 p.m.
Mr. Hennessey will come to talk about his progress in developing residential housing and possibly commercial property within the city of Lewiston. Joel recently presented information to the city’s Economic Development Authority. The Chamber asked if he could come and share his update with local businesspeople as well.
Lunch will be available before and during the meeting. The Recreation Café and the LACC asks that attendees observe state guidelines on COVID-19 prevention measures.
The Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business and community enhancement group representing businesses and civic minded individuals throughout the Lewiston-Altura-Utica area. Through a monthly membership meeting, the LACC furthers its mission of promoting growth, goodwill, and the general welfare of the area. The LACC offers local business leaders an opportunity to learn about various business enhancement programs. They also assist with the Fools Five Road Race in early April and the annual Lewiston Heartland Days Celebration in the end of June.
