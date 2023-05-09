On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce will host representatives of Nature Energy and the co-chair of Lewiston Heartland Days. The meeting will be held at the Recreation Cafe, 20 Main Street in Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 12 p.m.
Sara Goettler, co-chair of Lewiston Heartland Days will provide an update and primer on the activities and events taking place at this year’s Heartland Days June 20-25. Also appearing before the chamber will be representatives of Nature Energy, a Danish company, proposing a large manure digester plant in Lewiston. The plant will service area farmers, converting manure into renewable natural gas and other products. At a recent meeting of the Lewiston City Council, upon endorsement by the Lewiston Economic Development Authority, the Council passes a resolution declaring “the City Council supports Nature Energy’s efforts to locate a biogas plant in the city of Lewiston.”
Lunch will be available for purchase before and during the meeting.
