On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The meeting will feature Mark Thein, regional director of the Southeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The meeting will be held at the Recreation Cafe, 20 Main Street, in Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 12 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase before and during the meeting.
Managed by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), their statewide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) provide the professional expertise and guidance that every small business owner needs to flourish in today's competitive and ever-changing business world. The Southeast Minnesota SBDC recently moved and is run by Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), located on the sixth floor of the Minnesota BioBusiness Center. Mr. Thein will talk about the services and capabilities available for pre-venture, start-up, and established businesses in Winona County and 10 surrounding counties out of the Southeast Minnesota SBDC.
