The Lewiston High School (LHS) Class of 1957 met at the Lewiston Country Club for lunch and catching up on life. In the front row from left are Donna Mae (Meyer) Erickson, Bernice (Schloegel) Ruhoff, Mary (Siebenaler) Kramer, Doris (Erdmann) Overing, Bernie (Kanz) Mayzek, and Nancy (Holman) Murdock. In the second row from left are Wayne Erdmann, Daryl Lafky, Tony Speltz, and Gene Thesing. The Class of LHS 1957 would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a blessed 2023.
Latest News
- Local COVID update
- No hire in Winona County's second search for top exec.
- $150K outreach bus aims to help WAPS connect with young families
- Vote Monday on rules that could kick out renters over nuisances
- Madison playground has a budget but no plans; city to seek input
- For de-icer, ‘less is more’ approach protects lakes and streams
- Lewiston Class of 1957 reunites
- Lewiston veteran presented Quilt of Valor
Most Popular
Articles
- There should have been a celebration
- Police blotter
- Police blotter
- Winona grad completes naval training
- Winona County deputies named DWI All Stars
- Winonans ‘shop small’ before holidays
- Westfield Golf Club seeks restaurateur
- After heart attack, bystanders saved man’s life
- Coffee Mill Ski Patrol wins national recognition
- Winona roundabouts open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.