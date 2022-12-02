Lewiston Class of 1957

The Lewiston High School (LHS) Class of 1957 met at the Lewiston Country Club for lunch and catching up on life. In the front row from left are Donna Mae (Meyer) Erickson, Bernice (Schloegel) Ruhoff, Mary (Siebenaler) Kramer, Doris (Erdmann) Overing, Bernie (Kanz) Mayzek, and Nancy (Holman) Murdock. In the second row from left are Wayne Erdmann, Daryl Lafky, Tony Speltz, and Gene Thesing. The Class of LHS 1957 would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a blessed 2023.