Transitioning to no-till, planting green into cover crops, using a triticale cover crop as dairy cattle feed, and using cover crops after corn, soybeans, and silage will be the focuses of a Land Stewardship Project (LSP) field day on Thursday, September 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., near Lewiston, Minn. Farmers Everett Rolfing and Robb Miller will host this free event, which will begin at the Rolfing farm (25409 Almon Drive) before heading to the Miller farm (25924 County Road 25).
This field day will offer information for both those who have been no-tilling and cover cropping and those looking to begin, and a noon lunch will be available (free-will donations accepted). Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. For more information and to RSVP by Wednesday, August 31, register online here bit.ly/3Cljidb, or contact LSP’s Maura Curry at mcurry@landstewardshipproject.org.
Everett Rolfing has been experimenting with no-till and cover crops for the past decade, and now does it on 100 percent of his acres. He broadcasts rye seed in the fall and plants green into the resulting cover crop in the spring.
Robb Miller farms with his brother, and they raise corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, as well as run a dairy. Robb prioritizes keeping something green and growing throughout the year by planting triticale as a cover crop and for cattle feed and planting green in the spring.
“I started out doing no-till to reduce erosion on my farm, but now the soil health benefits and financial profit from no-tilling blows my mind,” said Rolfing.
To reach the field day starting point, from Highway 14 through Lewiston, turn south onto County Road 25, then turn left on Morning Glory Drive, and left again onto Township Road 11. Rolfing's farm will be on the right and marked with LSP signs. The group will drive from Rolfing's farm to Miller's farm together.
