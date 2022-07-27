Lewiston Lion Susan Althoff was elected to serve as the 2022-2023 district governor at the Mid-Winter Convention held in Rochester, Minn., in January 2022. She recently attended the 104 International Lions Convention in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to be formally inducted on June 28 to take office from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Attending this convention with her were Lions PDG Dudley and Peg Parson of Rochester, Minn., first Vice District Governor Terry and Lana Zabel, of Austin, Minn., and Althoff’s daughter Jane Bostrom, of Moses Lake, Wash.
This was an exciting convention since it was the first one held in person since COVID hit, and Minnesota native Brain Sheehan, of Bird Island, Minn., was inducted as the International Lions president — the first Minnesota Lion in 100 years to accomplish this.
District Governor Susan started out as a Winona Lioness and served as the first president of the Rivertown Lions when the Lioness converted to Lions in 1995. For several years, she was active on the district 5M-1 cabinet. She served as USA/Canada Leadership Forum chair and took a group to Syracuse, N.Y. Following that she took on Lions Youth Exchange for a few years and hosted six young girls herself, besides finding homes for up to 15 exchange students each year. For two years, she was the coordinator of the Camp Winnebago districtwide spring cleanup day to repair or upgrade cabins, clean the kitchen and dining hall, and general yardwork so that it was ready for the campers. Her next step was 5M-1 Leadership co-chair, setting up training for Lions to become better leaders in their clubs, jobs, community, and other organizations. In 2000-2001 and 2002-2003, she severed as district cabinet secretary.
In 2018 and 2019, she served as Zone 1 chair for the Lion communities of Altura, Kellogg, Lewiston, Plainview, St. Charles, and the three Winona clubs (Noon, Rivertown and Sunset).
For her efforts, she was given the Multiple District (MD5M) AL Jenson Leadership award in 1999. Susan also has received three International Presidents Certificates of Appreciation and is a graduate of Regional Lions Leadership Institute (RLLI.)
She finished her two years of training as second vice district governor (VDG), first VDG, on June 25, 2022, and was given her certificate of completion.
Her motto for this year is “Piecing Service Together,” since service is the international organization’s motto — “We Serve”.
If you would like to know more about Lions and serving your community, please contact any Lion/or club in the communities listed above or log onto www.lionsclubs.org.
