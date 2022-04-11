Spring is here and it’s time to do some outside chores. The Lewiston Lions with the help of a number of youth organizations in the area are offering free services to senior citizens and those with permanent or temporary disabilities. They will be available on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon to assist in chores needing attention around your home. This includes raking lawns and picking up sticks from winter storms, washing windows (outside and one level only), washing flower pots and sweeping home sidewalks and driveways. Please have needed supplies ready for them and outside water outlet if required. To sign up call or text Lion Eric Shurson at 507-450-4037 by Monday, April 18.
