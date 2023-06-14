Sharon (Groski) Martin, of Madison Lake, Minn., and previously from Lewiston, was presented a Quilt of Valor for her service in U.S. Navy. Sharon was a Navy dental technician for over three years, stationed at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, Calif.
Sharon was discharged in April 1975. Quilts of Valor are given to veterans who have served our country to give them thanks for their service. This quilt was made by Jan (Sass) Thomas, of Spokane, Wash., previously a Lewiston High School graduate who is a member of the Quilt of Valor Foundation. Please read more on www.qovf.org.
