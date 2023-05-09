The city of Lewiston will host a public information session on a proposed manure digester plant on Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center. Nature Energy company officials will present information and take questions from the public.
The city is working with Danish company Nature Energy on its proposal to build a 20-million-gallon biogas plant (aka manure digester) in Lewiston that would convert cow manure, turkey litter, and food waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer, and other products. The project is expected to create 12-16 full-time jobs, generate 90-100 trucks per day in increased traffic, and add $30-40 million to the city’s tax base. The facility would include a 197-foot-tall exhaust stack, eight 82-foot-tall digesters with a capacity of 2.5 million gallons each, along with additional large tanks.
