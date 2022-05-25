Lewiston vet receives Quilt of Valor

The Quilt of Valor Foundation covers service members and veterans touched by war with comfort and healing Quilt. Over 300,000 quilts have been given, read more www.QOVF.org
A quilt was recently presented to Clifford Pierce, of Lewiston, by the Lewiston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 and Lewiston American Legion Post 90.
Cliff served in the U.S. National Guard from 1953-1993. The handmade quilt was made by Jan (Sass) Thomas from Spokane, Wash., formally from Utica and a Lewiston High School graduate. Jan is a member of the Valor group.
These quilts say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” Please wear it, use it, don’t hang it. We want it to honor and comfort you.
Freedom is not free. God bless America.
