John Aske, of Lewiston, (foreground center) and his wife, Annette, (foreground right) pose with their family. Aske was recently presented a quilt by the Lewiston American Legion Post 90 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 at the American Legion Club in Lewiston. The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with healing and comfort. Read more www.QOVF.org.
John served in the U.S. Army 1959-1961. This quilt was made by Jan (Sass) Thomas, of Spokane, Wash., a Lewiston High School graduate. These quilts say, thank you for your service to our country. Please use it; don't hang it. We want it to honor, respect and comfort you. Freedom is not free. God Bless America.
