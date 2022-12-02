Steven Johnson QoV

Submitted photo

 

Steven Johnson (center, seated) is surrounded by officers and members of the Legion and Auxiliary.

Steven Johnson, of Lewiston, was presented a Quilt of Valor by the Lewiston American Legion Post 90 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90. This quilt was made by Jan (Sass) Thomas, of Spokane, Wash., a Lewiston High School graduate who is a member of the foundation. These quilts are made to say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice to our country.” Please use this quilt; don’t hang it. We want to honor, respect, and comfort you. Steve served in the U.S. Marines from 1971-1974 in Virginia, North Carolina, and California as a supply officer. Steve was also the veteran service officer in Winona from 1986-2014. Read more at www.QOVF.org.