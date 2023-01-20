Jerald Hennessy QOV

Jerry Hennessy (front row, center) is seated with his wife Noreen and surrounded by Legion and Auxiliary members.

The American Legion and Auxiliary of Lewiston presented a Quilt of Valor to Jerald J. Hennessy, of Lewiston. Jerry enlisted in the U. S. Army Reserves 419th Military Government Company Winona in 1955. He volunteered for active duty from 1955-1958. After training at Fort Leonard in Missouri, Jerry was sent to Wackenheim, Germany, as a radar operator. After active duty, Jerry stayed in the reserves until the early 1960s as rank SF2 (E5). The Quilt of Valor Foundation wants to give veterans comfort and healing for all the time sacrificing for our country. We thank Jerry and want him to use the quilt. God bless the U.S.A. Jan (Sass) Thomas, of Spokane, Wash., is a Lewiston High School graduate and a Foundation member who made the quilt. To read more, go to QOVF.org.