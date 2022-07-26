John Daley, of Lewiston, was presented a Quilt of Valor by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 and the American Legion Post 90 in Lewiston. John served from 1952-1955, was in the U.S. Army paratroopers, and served in Korea. We thank you, John, for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.
Jan (Sass) Thomas, a member of the Valor Foundation, is a Lewiston High School graduate, currently living in Spokane, Wash. She graciously sends the patriotic-made quilts for our local veterans. Read more at www.QOVF.org.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation has a mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with healing and comfort. Please wear it, use it, and don’t hang it. The core values are treating people with respect, for freedom is not free. God bless America.
