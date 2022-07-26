Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is investing in its membership. Through the dairy cooperative’s annual scholarship program, five young adults will receive $2,000 awards to pursue higher education.
This year’s recipients are Rachel Abel, Thayne Bjelland, Lauren Breunig, Amber Fietzer, and Ella Miller.
Miller grew up on her family farm, Clear Crest Farms, in Lewiston. She recently completed her first year at University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in genetics and genomics.
“It means so much to me, and I am deeply humbled and grateful to have all of the support both financially but also knowing that the industry has such strong advocates as the team at Edge that are willing to invest in my future and the future of agriculture,” Miller said.
This is the ninth year Edge has offered scholarships to help finance higher education for the children of its members. Tim Trotter, Edge’s chief executive officer, said the cooperative plans to continue to award scholarships for exceptional dairy-minded students in the years to come.
“As the voice of milk, Edge recognizes the importance of developing future leaders in our dairy community,” Trotter said. “These students demonstrate great potential to be leaders in meeting challenges and sustaining success. We are happy to support them and look forward to seeing the positive difference they will make.”
Students competing for the scholarships were judged on academic achievement, leadership and participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations, and work experience.
