Winona Public Library was selected as one of 15 libraries in the states of Arizona, California, Tennessee, and Minnesota to participate in the pilot cohort of Project NIFTY (NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth). This program is in collaboration with NASA, the Space Science Institute, SciGirls, and Twin Cities PBS. This initiative is designed to broaden youth participation, with a critical focus on girls ages nine through 14 in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) studies by providing opportunities to interact with and gain inspiration from NASA STEM professionals to whom they can relate. The Winona Public Library will partner with NASA role model Sarah Simpson, a geologist and planetary postdoctoral scientist with the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Sarah is involved with the Curiosity rover mission.
Throughout September and October, Winona Public Library will host a number of programs aimed at fulfilling the directives laid out by Project NIFTY and bringing new perspectives to Winona’s youth. Program details can be found at winona.lib.mn.us, as the event dates get closer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.