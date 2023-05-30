Winona resident Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury has been missing since March 31. Her family and friends are encouraging people in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and across the country to place blue light bulbs in and around their homes to light Maddi's way home in the weeks leading up to her birthday on June 1.
The family is also raising money for the Light the Way Home for Madeline event at www.gofundme.com/f/LTWHmadeline. These funds will specifically be used by community groups to turn as much of the area Maddi called home blue to keep building momentum and bring Madeline home.
Separately, the family has also been accepting donations to assist with search efforts and to help Maddi’s two children at www.gofundme.com/f/the-search-for-maddi.
Any information regarding the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury should be reported to the Winona Police Police Department or Minnesota Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).
