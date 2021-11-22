The annual Christmas holiday lighting contest will take place for Fountain City. The season is a time to display and encourage residents to get involved with the holiday spirit. All areas of the city will be judged during December 15 to December 22. The wonderful weather of the past few weeks was a wonderful time to prepare for the beautiful lights. There is no need to call to enter the contest. The prizes are made with private donations. Everyone, get those light up and have the city glow.