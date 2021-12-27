Driving through Fountain City with young adults is a wonderful experience. These were the judge’s for the Light Up Fountain City contest this year. The chatter among them was a delightful insight to the season. As usual the judges decide the category for awards. The address of the winners is given so that you may observe the beauty of our little town. When visitors finish the tour, they are encouraged to stop at one of the local restaurants. All parts of the city were toured, which included beginning with County YY and Highway 95 dugway.
The nativity scene at 733 placed first. Candle in the window was located at 45 South Hill, with second at 1224 Fountain. The star ward is found at S3104 North Shore Drive, with second located at 1204 Birch. The wow factor was at W768 Valley Drive, followed by 1250 Birch and 870 Baertsch Court. The white Christmas award went to the yellow house on Main Street with 710 Fountain in second. The blue Christmas lights are at 875 Fountain.
The judges were out during the day and made an award for a new division of display. For non-light visual display the home at 584 is first, 14 South Main is second, and 730 Fountain was picked third.
Business displays that received awards were Great River Road Inns in first, Graphic Design in second, and the historical society in third. Non-light business awards went to Schaffner Plumbing in first and Fountain City Ford in second.
It is appreciated that many decorated their homes and business this year. The work of the city crew to display three trees is noteworthy. May 2022 bring health and happiness to all.
