The Winona Noon Lions will be selling their top-quality brooms this Thursday, September 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Friday, September 15, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee in Winona.
This long-running tradition of Lions selling brooms dates back to when the brooms were produced by visually impaired individuals. Once persons with disabilities became mainstreamed into the regular workforce, Lions continued the practice of selling brooms, since sight preservation is one of our mainstay missions.
In 1925, Helen Keller spoke to the Lions at the International Convention and challenged Lions to become “Knights of the Blind.” At this convention, sight was adopted as one of our missions.
Although Lions have numerous worldwide missions, such as children’s cancer, vision, hearing, diabetes, human services, and many more, about 85 cents of every dollar raised in our fundraising efforts stays within our local community and 100% of every dollar donated to Lions goes to our projects. A few of our local concerns are the construction of an all-inclusive playground and pavilion, providing eyeglasses and testing for low-income school children, providing meals for the needy on Christmas, providing vision screenings for young children through our SightFirst Program, and much more.
So upgrade that old, tattered broom standing in the corner of your garage or basement, and put your investment where the profits can help serve our local community. Remember, every cent of every dollar raised from Lions projects goes to our service projects.
Thank you for supporting Lions projects in Winona since 1935.
Remember — if a community has a Lions club, it has hope.
