The Winona Noon Lions will be holding their second broom sale of the season on June 17-18 at Mankato Avenue and Broadway in Winona. This long-running tradition has been a mainstay of the oldest Lions Club in southern Minnesota. The proceeds of this fundraiser will help support our many causes. To name a few: We provide eye exams and eyeglasses for school-aged children, fill Christmas baskets for families less fortunate financially, and serve picnic lunch for the staff and clients of the DAC and ORC. The Noon Lions are also working in conjunction with the Rivertown and Sunset Lions on Every Child’s Dream project.
Approximately 85 percent of the money raised is spent locally. Please show your support for our efforts. Replace that old, tattered broom with a new high-quality broom. We will be selling on the corner of Pac N Mail across from the Mankato Avenue Kwik Trip.
Stop by and check out the wide variety of brooms and show your support.
