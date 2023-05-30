The Winona Noon Lions were joined by Lions from Winona Rivertown, Lewiston and St. Charles as they cleaned up the campground after the flood waters receded.
This area opened for campers in mid-May. There are over 170 sites, which will be fully booked in the near future.
Present were Darrell Monson, Paul Kenaga, Sue Krage and Jack Krage of the Winona Noon Lions; Nancy Goltz of the Winona Rivertown Lions; Mark Ernster of the Lewiston Lions; and St. Charles Lion and District Environment Chair John Steffel.
Where there is a need, there is a Lion!
