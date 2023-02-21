The Rivertown Lions, Sunset Lions, and Noon Lions combined their effort to sell luminaries to Winona community. Over 1,000 luminaries were placed about the community on Sunday, February 12. Kits of 10 luminaries were sold for $10. As a service project, Lions asked neighbors to donate kits to be placed at Sauer Health Care, the Watkins Home, and Lake Winona Manor. Lions assembled the kits and placed them about the homes and retrieved them the next day. The Lions hope this project will become an annual event. Over $800 was raised for Winona Volunteer Services food shelf.
Latest News
- Winona girls’ ski team takes 12th at state
- Winona gymnasts win section championship
- Winona youth wrestlers medal at local tourneys
- Two Winhawks, one Lancer sign with WSU football
- River Education Days are back at refuge
- Upcoming: Girls’ basketball, boys’ swimming sections
- Bird Club event: Purple martins at Lake Winona
- Walking challenge: Wabasha-Kellogg wins, L-A third
Most Popular
Articles
- Southeast pres. violated ethics, respectful workplace rules, reports find
- Police blotter
- New chapter for historic Fremont Store
- Social Security tax cut would mostly benefit the well-off
- Pronschinske, Simon Jr.
- Winona man charged with assault
- Spitzer, Heim running for Winona County Board; primary likely
- Ives, Robert J. "Cheer"
- Shooting reported near Nodine
- County will consider joint police station proposal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.