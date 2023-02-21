Lions Club luminaries at Sauer

The Rivertown Lions, Sunset Lions, and Noon Lions combined their effort to sell luminaries to Winona community. Over 1,000 luminaries were placed about the community on Sunday, February 12. Kits of 10 luminaries were sold for $10. As a service project, Lions asked neighbors to donate kits to be placed at Sauer Health Care, the Watkins Home, and Lake Winona Manor. Lions assembled the kits and placed them about the homes and retrieved them the next day. The Lions hope this project will become an annual event. Over $800 was raised for Winona Volunteer Services food shelf.