From left, Sandra Burke, executive director of Winona Volunteer Services, receives a check from Sandy Villard, of Winona Rivertown Lions, Sue Krage, of Winona Noon Lions, and Richard Shields, of Winona Sunset Lions. The Lions’ project “Winona Lions Light the Way for a Hunger-Free Winona” raised $971 for Winona Volunteer Services. Winona Lions clubs raised the funds by selling luminaries to Winonans to display on Super Bowl Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.