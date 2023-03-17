Lions donate to WVS food shelf 2023

From left, Sandra Burke, executive director of Winona Volunteer Services, receives a check from Sandy Villard, of Winona Rivertown Lions, Sue Krage, of Winona Noon Lions, and Richard Shields, of Winona Sunset Lions. The Lions’ project “Winona Lions Light the Way for a Hunger-Free Winona” raised $971 for Winona Volunteer Services. Winona Lions clubs raised the funds by selling luminaries to Winonans to display on Super Bowl Sunday.

 