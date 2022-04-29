The Winona Noon Lions will be selling our high-quality brooms on May 6 and 7.
Sales will begin at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
This long-time tradition has continued for over 60 years. Originally, Lions sold brooms because they were produced by blind workers. Vision has been one of Lions’ causes since Helen Keller challenged Lions to be “Knights of the Blind.”
Since passage of the American Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities were mainstreamed in our workforces. The Noon Lions have continued selling brooms to raise money to support our many causes.
Approximately, 85 cents of every dollar raised stays here in our community. The remaining 15 cents on the dollar goes to support our national and international causes. Always remember that 100 percent of every dollar raised by Lions projects goes to the cause intended.
We thank you for supporting our projects as we serve the community and the world. We will see you May 6 and 7.
