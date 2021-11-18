Winona River Cites 4-H club gathered together at city hall for our November meeting. During this meeting everyone contributed something to create some baskets that would be donated to help welcome refugee families getting settled in the area.
Winona River Cities 4-H club is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for anyone in kindergarten through one year past high school (grade 13). Children and teens complete projects in areas like agriculture, fine and performing arts, and civic in engagement in a positive environment where they are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. If you know a child who would like to join 4-H or for more information contact Kimberly Stehr at winge109@umn.edu or 507-457-6440.
