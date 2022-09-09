Emma Decker was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of August. Emma is the daughter of Dawn and Eric Decker and a senior at St. Charles High School. Emma plans to attend college and major in animal science following graduation. She is a member of the Saratoga Challengers 4-H Club and has held multiple leadership positions, including serving as the current club president.
Emma has exhibited livestock projects, woodworking, and craft projects at the Winona County Fair and Minnesota State Fair throughout her time in 4-H. Her favorite projects are the livestock projects. She enjoys working hard to get her animal ready to show at the fair. Emma said, “My favorite 4-H memory is placing first in my lightweight class with my dairy market wether during my first year showing goats.” Emma has also participated in community events and service projects as well as the Minnesota State Fair. She said 4-H has not only taught her how to lead a group, but also how to build up self-confidence.
We wish Emma the best of luck as she starts her senior year of high school.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.